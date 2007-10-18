The procrastinator's paradise

|
|
|
|Requested by the Obama campaign, this
handy generator is expected to replace approximately 1/3
of the candidate's speechwriting staff. (June
2008)
|
|
|Print out this handy BINGO card to
make watching the next political debate a little more
bearable. (August 2007)
|
|
|Did one of our features offend you?
Do you hate this site? Use this handy form to let us know!
(August 2007)
|
|
|American's favorite smack-talking
coffee cup will tell you everything you need to know about
yourself based on what you order at Starbucks. (December
2002)
|
|
|Don't let Michael Moore and MoveOn.org
have all the fun! Use this handy George W. Bush Conspiracy
Theory Generator to come up with your own conspiracy theory.
(March 2003)
|
|
|Discover the truth behind photos on
MySpace, Facebook and other social networking sites with
this handy guide. (July 2003)
|
|