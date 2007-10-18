 
The procrastinator's paradise
 
 
HOME
ABOUT
 
 
Get notified of updates by RSS feed
 

The Barack Obama Quote Generator   
Requested by the Obama campaign, this handy generator is expected to replace approximately 1/3 of the candidate's speechwriting staff. (June 2008)
 

Political Debate Bingo   
Print out this handy BINGO card to make watching the next political debate a little more bearable. (August 2007)
 

Hatemail Generator   
Did one of our features offend you? Do you hate this site? Use this handy form to let us know! (August 2007)
 

The Oracle of Starbucks
American's favorite smack-talking coffee cup will tell you everything you need to know about yourself based on what you order at Starbucks. (December 2002)
 

The George Bush Conspiracy Theory Generator

Don't let Michael Moore and MoveOn.org have all the fun! Use this handy George W. Bush Conspiracy Theory Generator to come up with your own conspiracy theory. (March 2003)
 

A Guide to MySpace Photos
Discover the truth behind photos on MySpace, Facebook and other social networking sites with this handy guide. (July 2003)
 
 
 
 

© 2007 Buttafly.com  |  A project of Bishop Consulting Group, LLC

 

 
 